Asiwaju pays glowing tribute to late Tunde Samuel, says trusted ally, strategist lost

All Progress Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid glowing tribute to his close companion and loyal ally, Prof. Tunde Samuel, who died on Wednesday February 16 in Lagos following a brief illness.

Asiwaju Tinubu praised the late Prof. Samuel as a recognized and famous political philosopher, strategist, administrator, social reformer, and prominent academic in an emotional condolence message he personally signed and made accessible to journalists over the weekend.

He said the late professor made a significant contribution to the development of policies and programs that have helped Lagos State become Africa’s fifth largest economy and Nigeria’s top investment destination.

The former Lagos governor, said: “The news of the death of my friend, confidant and political associate, Professor Tunde Samuel, came as a rude shock which effect still reverberates through my spines. This condolence message is thus, a very difficult task for me.

“Prof. Samuel was a reputable and renowned political philosopher, strategist, administrator, social reformer and distinguished academic. The many awards and laurels he won in his over 73 years of earthly sojourn are testimonies to his cerebral power and leadership acumen. His administrative footprints and intellectual landmarks on higher education in Lagos will remain indelible for a long time.

“His pioneering leadership of the Lagos State College of Primary Education as Provost was the foundation on which the recent upgrade of the institution to the status of a university was laid. His role in the formative years of Lagos State University as a member of the institution’s Provisional Governing Council cannot be forgotten.

“As Governor of Lagos State, he was my Special Adviser on Education and his professional inputs contributed to the boost that has attended all levels of education in the state. Perhaps, this informed the decision of the Federal Government to appoint him as Chairman of Governing Council, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, a position he held until his death.

“A prominent member of the APC Governance Advisory Council, Prof. Samuel contributed immensely to the formulation of policies and programmes that have positioned Lagos as the fifth largest economy in Africa and the investment destination in Nigeria.

“His death is coming at a time that his expertise and experience are crucially needed in the task of nation-building. We shall keep forging ahead, pursuing the deceased’s dream of a Nigeria that works for all, especially the poor. We are consoled that his life was a blessing to many. He will be sorely missed but we will continue to treasure his memory.

“On behalf of my wife, family and the numerous political associates, most of whom are also associates of Prof. Samuel, I extend our condolences to the family and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We pray that God grant his family and indeed the people of Lagos the fortitude to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. Amin.”