More tributes are pouring in for senator Buruji Kashamu who died yesterday as a result of contracting covid-19.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, described him as ‘A notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician who fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun state and for his country’.

He praised his unwavering support for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, where he remained through all the twists and turns of his political life.

And worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state, representing with merit, Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly.

Asiwaju Tinubu offered his condolences to the governor of the state Dapo Abiodun, it’s people, and prayed for Allah to reward his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings.

According to Asiwaju in a statement which he signed personally, ‘His passing has lengthened the grotesque list of important personalities that have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic’.

It is also a sad reminder that the deadly virus remains very much with us’

He asked Nigerians to ‘continue to embrace all the protective protocols recommended by the government and health authorities, even as we gradually begin the reopening of our economy and return to a new normal in our lifestyles’.

Describing Senator Kashamu’s sudden death as a reminder of ‘the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal’.