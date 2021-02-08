Super Falcons and Barcelona Ladies striker, Asisat Oshoala has been voted Best African Woman Player of the Decade.

Oshoala, was voted Africa’s best player of the last 10 years by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, an organization that chronicles the history and records of association football.

In the last 10 years Oshoala has been the most outstanding African women’s player for both club and country.

She helped Nigeria’s Super Falcons win three consecutive Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and was voted the Most Valuable Player at the 2014 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

She was also voted African Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.