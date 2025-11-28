The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has praised security operatives for securing the release of four out of six directors who were kidnapped earlier this month. In a statement, the association urged the Ministry of Defence to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the...

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has praised security operatives for securing the release of four out of six directors who were kidnapped earlier this month.

In a statement, the association urged the Ministry of Defence to intensify efforts to ensure the safe return of the remaining two directors still in captivity.

The six officials, all members of the association serving at the Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos, were abducted on November 10, 2025, along the Kabba–Lokoja highway while travelling to Abuja for a promotion examination.

According to the union, the four directors who regained freedom and are currently under medical observation are Helen Ezeakor, Ladoye C.A., Ngozi Ibeziakor, and Essien Catherine. Those still missing are Emeribe C.A. and Onwuzurike J.A.

The association restated its call on the federal government to decentralise examination and verification exercises for public service workers, arguing that holding such activities in various states rather than requiring travel to Abuja would significantly reduce security risks for government employees.