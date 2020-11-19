Hundreds of artisans have protested alleged diversion of COVID-19 Survival Fund meant for them in the state.

The artisans who carried placards with various inscriptions marched to the office of the Ondo State Micro-Credit Agency to demand explanation why only few of their members received alert.

The protesting artisans accused the State Focal person for the Survival Fund, Mrs. Stella Kosemani Kolawole, of inputting names of her church members as artisans.

#NewsFlash: Artisans in Ondo State protest alleged diversion of COVID-19 Survival Fund. pic.twitter.com/dITLVuqKdA — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) November 19, 2020

In his remarks, President of the Ondo Artisan Groups, Komolafe Daisi, suggested that the money be paid in the bulk to the account of the association but he was shouted down as the artisans insisted the money be paid to their accounts directly.