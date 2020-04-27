Arsenal players retuned to training on Monday at their London Colney training ground despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

They are the first Premier League club to make a tightly controlled return to training since the suspension of football in England due to the coronavirus on March 13.

The club say they would still maintain British government guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

The Premier League side’s players will have access to training pitches, but on a strict rotational basis, that will see them uphold social distancing measures.

This week saw Arsenal become the first Premier League club to agree a coronavirus pay cut of 12.5 percent.