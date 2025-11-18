Premier League clubs are expected to compete for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo when his £65 million release clause becomes active in January. Sky Sports reports that the clause, which includes £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons, was included in the five-year contract Semenyo signed with...

Premier League clubs are expected to compete for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo when his £65 million release clause becomes active in January.

Sky Sports reports that the clause, which includes £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons, was included in the five-year contract Semenyo signed with the Cherries during the summer.

However, it is only valid until a specified date in the winter transfer window.

Several clubs had already expressed interest in the Ghanaian international before he chose to remain at Bournemouth.

READ ALSO: Man Banned From All UK Football Stadia For Racial Abuse Of Antoine Semenyo

Next year, top teams including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham are likely to make formal approaches for his signature.

Semenyo, 25, has scored six Premier League goals so far this season.

Under the terms of his transfer from Bristol City in January 2023, the Championship club is entitled to 20 percent of any profit made on the player, having initially sold him to Bournemouth for around £10 million.