The Kaduna state government says it can’t confirm that abductors of Greenfield University have been arrested.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs Samuel Aruwan made the disclosure in a statement.

The statement which reads, and I quote,

“I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.

Aruwan says while it is their desire to see this happen by the grace of God, they cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and that they have not received any information related to this from security agencies.