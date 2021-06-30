The proper arraignment of the eight suspects arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 300 level University of Ilorin undergraduate, Blessing Olajide could not commence on Wednesday due to the inability of three of the defendants to have legal representation.

Eight suspects including accomplices were arrested by operatives of the Department of the State Security (DSS) in connection with the crime.

They were arraigned before Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara state high court, Ilorin.

Three of them did not have legal representation and consequently stalled the proper arraignment.

The proper arraignment is now to take place on the 6th of July when the three remaining suspects are expected to have legal representation.