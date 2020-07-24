Men of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure have rescued two kidnapped victims at Iboropa forest in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Acting Assistance Director, Army Public Relations,Capt. Ayorinde Omojokun stated this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

According to him, the troops rescued the victims in conjunction with other security agencies about 1 p.m. on Thursday.

He added that victims are Mr Aremo Abiodun, a 50-year-old driver and a trader, Mrs Agnes Afogun (50), both from Ugbe Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.