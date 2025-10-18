In a coordinated military sweep, troops from the 12 Brigade and 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims during operations carried out on October 17 in Kwara and Kogi states. The group of liberated individuals included 14 males, five females, one infant, and...

In a coordinated military sweep, troops from the 12 Brigade and 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims during operations carried out on October 17 in Kwara and Kogi states.

The group of liberated individuals included 14 males, five females, one infant, and four Chinese nationals, according to a statement by Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye, spokesman for 2 Division, released on Saturday.

Okoye explained that the victims were freed from various captivity locations following an intensified offensive by the troops. “Some of the victims had been in captivity for over four months,” he revealed.

After rescue, the victims were given immediate medical attention and trauma support.

“The rescued victims were immediately evacuated to a military medical facility for medical attention,” Okoye stated.

He added, “Most of them who were physically weak and could not walk unaided, owing to extreme exhaustion, are responding to treatment, and will be reunited with their families upon full recovery.”

READ ALSO: Army Commander Randrianirina Sworn-In As Madagascar’s President

The military’s General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division and Commander of Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMA, Maj.-Gen. C.R. Nnebeife, who is overseeing the operation, has expressed sympathy to the victims and reaffirmed that the Division remains committed to rooting out criminal elements.

The GOC has warned that “there will be no hiding place for bandits and other criminals within the Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).”

Okoye further noted that the GOC “appreciated the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its continuous air support throughout the operations. He also thanked other security agencies for the synergy in tackling the myriad of security challenges in the State.”

He commended the troops and directed that efforts be sustained, urging the Brigades to “maintain the tempo of the operations towards restoring peace and security across Kwara, Kogi, and adjoining states within 2 Division area of responsibility.”