Army refutes claims of abduction of commuters along Damaturu/Maiduguri highway

The Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI has refuted claims regarding the alleged abduction of Maiduguri bound commuters by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) along Mainok and Borgozo in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army/Joint Task Force (North East) Colonel ADO ISA on Saturday said the reported abduction which has been making rounds on social media and some pages of newspaper is false and misleading designed to discredit OPHK’s obvious excellent efforts and successes.

“Members of the terrorist gang emerged from the Dole/Bari villages on some vehicles with the goal of mounting snap roadblocks in order to cause turmoil and fear in the hearts of locals and commuters.

“The effort was quickly halted by troops on mobile patrol in the general region. There was no commuter kidnapping today. It was all a figment of the mind of saboteurs who aren’t thrilled that peace is slowly returning to the North East.

“Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI will continue to sustain the peace efforts by ensuring the Maiduguri – Damaturu Main Supply Route (MSR) is not only fortified to frustrate the evil intentions of the terrorists but the Theatre will continue to ensure all locations are adequately manned by highly trained troops ready to defeat any criminal act against the peace loving citizens”, the statement added.

The Army urged members of the public to disregard all forms of reports in the media regarding the recent abduction of commuters alleged to have occurred along the MSR.

The Joint Task Force North East encouraged members of the public to remain calm and always verify issues with the military authority as unsuspected group of persons are planning to cause apprehension and anxiety especially as the yuletide season is already here.