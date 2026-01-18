The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has visited the Tidibale community in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, assuring residents recently displaced by terrorist attacks of strengthened and sustained military protection. In a Sund...

The General Officer Commanding, 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna, has visited the Tidibale community in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, assuring residents recently displaced by terrorist attacks of strengthened and sustained military protection.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the visit forms part of his first major field engagement since assuming command, amid mounting pressure on security forces to stabilise rural settlements across the North-Western region, plagued by banditry, mass abductions and forced displacement.

According to the statement, during the visit, the GOC reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Addressing residents, General Koughna emphasised that “his visit was part of an initial assessment following the safe return of Tidibale’s residents who were said to be threatened by bandits. He underscored the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting communities and restoring normalcy, enabling residents to resume their daily activities, especially farming, without fear.”

The GOC highlighted that “troops are now stationed in Tidibale to maintain a robust security presence and remain vigilant, ready to respond swiftly to any threats or emergencies. He assured the community that no area of the community would be left under the control of any bandit groups.”

General Koughna further called on residents to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious activities to security forces. He stated that by working together, they can collectively strengthen peace and security in their communities.

The Sarkin Arewa, Alhaji Ibrahim, speaking on behalf of the Tidibale Community, expressed deep gratitude to the GOC for the timely visit, particularly given the ongoing security challenges.

He said that “the visit has renewed their hope and that they sincerely appreciate the Nigerian Army’s efforts to secure the community and help them return to their daily lives. He stated that they are confident in the GOC’s commitment to bringing lasting peace and stability to the region.”

Earlier, the GOC received a detailed operational briefing from the Commanding Officer 26 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Nasiru Mustapha, upon his arrival at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Isa. The briefing provided critical insights into the current security situation and ongoing operations in the area.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to protect lives and property, collaborating closely with local communities to achieve enduring peace and security in the Northwest region.