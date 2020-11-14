The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, testifying before the panel on police brutality which is also probing the Lekki shooting said that the #EndSARS protest plunged Lagos State into anarchy.

Taiwo said against the background of burning of police stations and looting of arms and ammunition; the killing of policemen, blockage of roads and extortion of money from innocent citizens by hoodlums, inviting the military was the best decision the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, could have taken.

Taiwo, while showing the panel the footage of a scene where a mob killed someone, set the body ablaze and hoodlums were talking about sharing body parts, said the anarchy was reminiscent of the Liberian war.

He said, “These scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War when the fighters believed that once they consume human body, they would be fortified, they will be strong.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”