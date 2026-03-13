The Nigerian Army has directed successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 to report for officer cadet training on March 27, 2026....

The Nigerian Army has directed successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 to report for officer cadet training on March 27, 2026.

The directive was contained in a public announcement signed by the Military Secretary of the Army and released through the Army’s official communication channels.

According to the statement, successful candidates are to report to the Officer Cadet Training Wing at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry located in Jaji.

The Army said the list of successful candidates has been published online and can be accessed through its recruitment portal.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that the successful candidates for Direct Short Service Commission 29/2026 Selection Board are to report for officer cadet training at the Officer Cadet Training Wing in the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday, 27 March 2026,” the statement said.

Successful candidates were advised to report to the training venue with writing materials, original academic credentials with passport photographs, plain white vests, royal-blue shorts, white canvas trainers, tracksuits, shirts, trousers and socks.

Other required items include a dark-coloured lounge suit or national dress, a rubber-strapped wristwatch, black cover shoes, football boots, bed sheets, a blanket and a pressing iron.

Female candidates are also expected to bring additional items including a pair of black low-heel cover shoes, dark-coloured lounge skirts, black or blue tight shorts and trouser suits.

Serving military personnel among the successful candidates are required to report with release letters and official passes from their respective commanders.

The Army warned that candidates who fail to report on the scheduled date will automatically forfeit their slots to applicants on the reserve list.

It added that reserve candidates are not required to report for training but may be contacted if vacancies arise during the reporting period, noting that no vacancy would exist for reserve candidates after April 20, 2026.

The DSSC programme is one of the recruitment channels used by the Nigerian Army to enlist graduates and professionals as officers in specialised fields required to strengthen the military’s operational and technical capacity.