The Nigerian Army says it’s stepping up efforts to encourage more young Nigerians to join its ranks, this time turning to Akwa Ibom State to mobilise grassroots support.

Youth leaders from all 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom gathered in Uyo for one goal — to better understand what the Nigerian Army is offering, and why it matters.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Brigadier General H. T. Nzidee was resent with a mission to bridge the gap between the Army and young Akwa Ibomites who may not see military service as a viable career path.

Delivering the keynote address, the representative of the Chief of Army Staff and the resource person at the event, Brigadier General W. L. Nzidee, announced that registration for the 89 Regular Recruits Intake for trades and non-tradesmen and women is ongoing, with the application portal set to close in May 2025.

He stressed that the recruitment process is entirely free, including screening, and urged prospective applicants to beware of fraudsters.

Brigadier General Nzidee further noted that national security is an integral part of national development, encouraging the youths to consider careers in the Army, regardless of their preferred professions.

“Whatever profession you wish to pursue in the Army, there’s provision for it,” he affirmed.

The seminar also featured goodwill messages from key stakeholders, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Iniebong Akpan; Commander of Internal Security and Head of Ibom Community Watch, Isantim Kenneth Okon; Vice Chairman of ALGON Akwa Ibom State and Chairman of Ikot Ekpene LGA, Hon. Aniefiok Nkom; and the Commander of 2 Brigade, Brigadier General Alexander Tawasimi.

The sensitisation exercise was aimed at reversing the low turnout of applicants from Akwa Ibom State in recent recruitment drives and positioning the state’s youths for meaningful participation in national service.