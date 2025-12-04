Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL) has partnered with Farm World Technologies Limited in a bid to boost Nigeria’s food security and agricultural productivity. According to a Thursday statement signed by Captain Christopher Agu, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations,...

According to a Thursday statement signed by Captain Christopher Agu, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, the Executive Director of NAFARL, Major General Sinyinah Nicodemus, paid a visit to the leading agro equipment conglomerate in Abuja to oversee a strategic discussion centred on promoting local produce and food security.

The statement reads, “In a bid to boost Nigeria’s food security and agricultural productivity while promoting sustainable agricultural practices in line with the federal government policy, the Executive Director, Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited (NAFARL), Major General Sinyinah Nicodemus, has on Wednesday, 3 December 2025 conducted an operational visit to Farm World Technologies Limited, a leading agro equipment conglomerate in Abuja.

“The visit, which was aimed at fostering stronger collaboration and exploring opportunities for mutual growth, saw strategic discussions centred on promoting local produce, supporting NAFARL’s food security and sovereignty initiatives, as well as delving into smart farming practices.”

Major General Nicodemus emphasised the importance of smart farming, highlighting its potential to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“Smart farming requires specialised appliances and equipment to succeed, and we believe that our partnership with Farm World Technologies can help us achieve our goals,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Farm World Technologies Limited, Don Ekesiobi, assured of the company’s commitment to partnering with NAFARL to drive agricultural production, aligning with the goals of food security and agribusiness growth in Nigeria.

“We assure seamless collaboration for mutual benefits,” he stated.

