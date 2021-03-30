Armed Robbers have attacked a commercial bank in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta state, killing three and injuring several others during a robbery operation.

An eye witness account has it that the robbers stationed their gang members at strategic positions in the town, while other members robbed the bank unhindered.

It was also gathered that customers were held hostage inside the bank for almost an hour, while other gang members outside were raining bullets at random. In the process of the shooting spree, a trader, identified as an indigene of Issele-Uku from Ogbeofu village was shot dead while many others sustained bullet wounds.

the acting PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe of Delta State Police Command, has confirmed the incident, but assured that he was in contact with the Division for quick response.