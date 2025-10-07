The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), has congratulated the new Police Constables who are scheduled to passout today from the various Police Colleges across the country, describing the event as a proud moment for Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force....

The PSC Chairman noted that the Police Service Commission, constitutionally mandated to recruit into the Nigeria Police Force, is proud to have overseen their admission into the noble profession of policing.

He reminded the new Constables that the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct and performance as they serve their fatherland, urging them to quickly settle into their responsibilities.

DIG Argungu charged the recruits to contribute meaningfully to the fight against terrorism, assist in securing communities from banditry, and strengthen the bond of trust between the Police and the Nigerian people.

He emphasised that professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights must remain the foundation of their service.

He assured them of the Commission’s commitment to their career progression, and capacity building, adding that the nation is counting on them to protect lives and property, uphold justice, and defend the integrity of Nigeria.

“Today marks the beginning of your noble career in service to your fatherland. I urge you to serve with honour, courage, and patriotism. Your success will bring pride to your families, the Police Force, and our great nation,” the Chairman declared.