The Federal Government, through the Enugu State Government, has commenced the registration of the YouthCred Initiative, a responsible consumer credit for working Nigerians, particularly young people, without collateral or exploitative lending terms. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by...

The Federal Government, through the Enugu State Government, has commenced the registration of the YouthCred Initiative, a responsible consumer credit for working Nigerians, particularly young people, without collateral or exploitative lending terms.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the Special Adviser, Digital Economy & MSMEs for the Director General, Enugu SME Centre for Enugu MSME and Startup Agency.

The statement reads, “We are pleased to announce that registration has officially commenced for the *YouthCred Initiative in Enugu State*, a flagship consumer credit program of the Federal Government of Nigeria, implemented through *CrediCorp, Nigeria’s national consumer credit institution.*

“The YouthCred Initiative aligns with the economic reform agenda of *His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR*, to expand access to fair, affordable, and responsible consumer credit for working Nigerians—particularly young people—without collateral or exploitative lending terms.”

The statement added, “In Enugu State, this initiative is being advanced under the visionary leadership of *His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah,* and delivered through the *Enugu SME Center / Office of Digital Economy (Enugu MSME & Startup Agency)* as part of the State’s broader strategy to unlock productivity, income growth, and financial inclusion for its workforce.”

To apply for the YouthCred initiative, register via www.youthcred.com

According to the statement, the YouthCred supports:

1 . Work tools and professional equipment

2. Digital devices (phones, laptops, tablets)

3. Solar and power solutions

4. Mobility and transport needs

5. Essential household and life needs

“YouthCred is designed to help young people work better, earn better, and live better, by providing access to structured, collateral-free credit that strengthens productivity and quality of life while building a healthy repayment and credit culture.

“If you are employed and ready to take the next step toward financial stability and increased productivity, this is an opportunity worth taking advantage of,” the statement concluded.