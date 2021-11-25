Appeal Committee Begins Sitting In Gusau, Insist No Faction In Zamfara APC

The All Progressive Congress APC appeal Committee on Zamfara ward and local government congresses says it has not received petition from any quata after five days of it’s sitting in Gusau, the state Capital

The Committee also says the party is one and United in the state and has no Faction

Secretary of the Committee set up by the National Headquarters of the APC Barr. Suleiman Usman Elegwu at a press conference says the Committee is committed to doing justice to it’s mandate

The Press Conference took place at the state party’s Secretariate of the Matawalle’s led Faction

Barr. Elegwu says the main objective of the committee is to receive complain from aggrieved members of the party regarding the just concluded ward and local government Congresses should there be any

The five man APC appeal Committee led by its chairman Hamman Komo says it is yet to receive complain from any quata after five days of it’s sitting in Gusau

The Committee also promises to be fair in the discharge of it’s responsibilities

Governor Bello Matawalle and Senator Kabiru Marafa’s Factions had conducted pararell congresses during the ward and local government congresses in the state

APC Ward Congress in Zamfara held on Saturday 13th November while the Local Government congress held on Saturday 20th and the state Congress is expected to hold this Saturday 27th November

The congresses has afforded members to elect officers of their choice that will steer the ship of the party at all levels in the next four years

The Governor Bello Matawalle’s led Faction and that of Senator Kabiru Marafa’s Faction has been at loggerhead since the Defection of Governor Bello from the PDP to the ruling APC in July this year

The five man APC appeal Committee which is holding it’s sitting at the Headquarters of the Matawalle’s led Faction of the party is expected to complete it’s assignment before the State Congress of the party slated for Saturday, November 27th

The Committee also recognizes the Matawalle’s led Faction secretariate as the authentic in the state.