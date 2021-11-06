APGA Candidate, Soludo, yet to vote as BVAS malfunctions

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Professor Charles Soludo is yet to vote because of the malfunctioning BVAS technology in Ofeiyi polling Unit 002, Isuofia, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

The governorship candidate described his inability to vote as the failure of technology deployed by INEC to accredit registered voters, he also complained about shortfall in man power at various polling units across the state.

He said in many polling units just one presiding officer is assigned to attend to about 800 to 1000 registered voters, coupled with the inconsistency of the BVAS technology.

Professor Charles Soludo called on the electoral commission to immediately rectify the faults in the device that has become a critical element in the country’s electoral process.