Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress have called on young adults in the state to take the responsibility to decide who gets the authority to govern them.

They made the call during the APC Women Summit in Lagos State, led by the wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwoolu and Women’s Leader, Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas.

The Summit was organised as part of the mass mobilisation of young women for voter registration.

It’s about two years ahead of the next general election, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has launched continuous voter registration for those who have just attained 18 years.

Towards the election year, INEC would continue the registration for those who would be hitting the age in 2027.

The APC women are now fulfilling the party’s responsibility to mobilise voters by catching them young.

TVC previously reported that INEC has dismissed allegations of malpractices in the continuous Voter Registration by the African Democratic Congress.

The electoral body said the current figures being generated by the Continuous Voter registration exercise in Lagos State are consistent with past figures generated in the State.

INEC, in the statement signed by its Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department, Taiwo Gbadegesin, said the figures reflect the demographic trends in Lagos State.

