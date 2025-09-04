Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged young adults in Lagos State to take responsibility for shaping their future by actively participating in the electoral process. The call was made at the APC Women’s Summit held in Lagos, led by the wife of the state governor, Ibijoke ...

The call was made at the APC Women’s Summit held in Lagos, led by the wife of the state governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and the APC Women’s Leader, Olajumoke Okoya-Thomas.

The summit, which focused on mass mobilisation of young women, highlighted the importance of voter registration as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) already conducting continuous voter registration, the APC women stressed that eligible youths who have just turned 18—and those who will attain voting age before 2027—must seize the opportunity to get registered.

According to the leaders, the initiative is part of the APC’s wider strategy to strengthen voter participation by “catching them young” and ensuring that women and young people are not left out of decision-making at the polls.