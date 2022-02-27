APC wins Ngor Okpala by-election in Imo State

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Blyden Okanni Amajirionwu of the APC winner of Saturday’s Ngor Okpala, Imo State Assembly by-election.

The election, which began in the early hours of Saturday, February 26th, was quiet, with minimal distortions regulated by security officers on duty.

Mr. Amajirionwu polled 9,248 number of votes as against his closest rival from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 7,161 number of votes.

Having fulfilled the requirements as stipulated by law, the Returning Officer declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate winner and returned him elected.