The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable/schedule of activities for holding Congresses in Wards, Local Government Areas (LGAs), and States of the Federation to elect Party Officials, following approval by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

This is contained in an official notice signed and issued by the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner.

WARDS

***Purchase of Forms for Ward Congresses: 1st – 7th July, 2021

***Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses Screening /Screening Appeals Committee: 10th July, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants for the Ward Party positions: 12th July – 16th July, 2021

***Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses /Congresses Appeals Committee: 19th July, 2021

***Ward Congresses: 24th July, 2021

***Appeals Arising from Ward Congresses: 26th – 29th July, 2021

LGAs

***Purchase of Forms for the LGA Party Positions: 26th – 30th July, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants to LGA Party Positions:19th – 26th July, 2021

***LGA Congresses (including 3-Man delegates to National Convention): 14th August, 2021

***Appeals arising from LGA Congresses: 16th – 20th August, 2021

STATE CONGRESSES

***Purchase of Forms for State Exco: 23rd – 27th August, 2021

***Inauguration of Screening /Screening Appeals Committee for State Exco: 30th August, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants for State Exco: 6th – 8th September, 2021

***Appeals Arising from Screening for State Exco: 12th – 15th September, 2021

***State Congresses: 18th September, 2021

***Appeals arising from State Congresses: 19th – 21st September, 2021

By the notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: Ward Chairman – N10, 000; Ward Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N5,000; Other Offices – N 2,000.

Local Government Chairman – N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N15,000.00; Other Offices – N10, 000.

State Chairman – N100,000; State Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N 50,000; Other Offices – N30,000.

Meanwhile, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.