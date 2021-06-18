A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State, Kolapo Alimi has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kolapo Alimi was suspended by eighteen out of twenty-six executive members of his ward in Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local Government area of the state for engaging in antiparty Activities.

The suspension was ratified at their executive meeting on Friday at the APC office in Erin-Osun.

Meanwhile, Kolapo Alimi has said that he his not aware of the suspension.

According to him, no allegation was levelled against him before the suspension took place.

He promised to use legal means to challenge the suspension