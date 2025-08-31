The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed a sweeping victory in the Rivers State Local Government elections, securing chairmanship positions in 20 out of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs)....

According to results announced by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in three LGAs.

RSIEC also declared winners of the vice chairmanship elections across the state, while the collation and announcement of councillorship results were still ongoing as at press time.

The outcome signals a major triumph for the APC, which had vowed to challenge the PDP’s longstanding dominance in Rivers politics.