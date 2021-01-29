Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu has urged party members across the nation to turn out in their numbers to revalidate their membership of the party.

Mr. Bagudu accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to his home town in Daura to flag off the exercise

He also call on APC members in Kebbi state to take advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership of the APC

Addressing newsmen in Kebbi state, the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Publicity secretary in Kebbi state, Sani Dododo says all arrangement towards ensuing the success of the exercise has been put in place

He explained that, the registration and revalidation exercise would commence nationwide on Tuesday 2nd of February, 2021.

Advertisement

According to him the exercise involve three categories of membership, which include, existing members, aspiring members and members of other political parties willing to join the APC

He says the exercise will be conducted at polling units, wards, local government and state levels of the party hierarchy