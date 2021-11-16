Breaking News

APC Releases Timetable for Ekiti, Osun State Governorship Primaries

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress has released its timetable towards the conduct of its governorship primaries in Ekiti and Osun States.

The National Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpanudohedehe, said the release of the timetable is in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said the party’s decision is also in line with the guidelines released by the election management body,INEC, which has fixed June 18, 2022 for Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022 for the same exercise in Osun state.

Ekiti State

Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Monday 15 November, 2021

Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 16th November, 2021

Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Tuesday 11th January, 2022

Screening of Aspirants: Thursday 13th January, 2022

Publication of claims and objections: Monday 17th January, 2022

Screening Appeals: Wednesday 19th January, 2022

PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 22nd January, 2022

Election Appeal: Wednesday 26th January, 2022

Osun State

Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Wednesday 17th November, 2021

Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Thursday 18th November, 2021

Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat): Friday 18th February, 2022

Screening of Aspirants: Tuesday 22nd February, 2022

Publication of claims and objections: Friday 25th February, 2022

Screening Appeals: Monday 28th February, 2022

PRIMARY ELECTION: Saturday 5th March, 2022

Election Appeal: Thursday 10th March, 2022

The party fixed the sale of the forms at N22.5million.

While the nomination form costs N20 million, the expression of interest form costs N2.5million.

However, female aspirants and physically challenged sspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.

