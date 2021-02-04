Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu have revalidated their membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Governor’s hometown in Owo.

Governor Akeredolu who is the leader of the APC in the State was accompanied to his Ijebu 2 ward 5, polling unit 6, by the acting chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

The Governor declared that the APC has come to stay in Ondo State, adding that it’s the only party that’s popular among the people of the state.

He urged members and leaders of the party to bring more members into the APC.

Governor Akeredolu advised party members to ensure that only quality people are attracted into the party.