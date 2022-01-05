 APC Reconciles Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Senator Goje

The All Progressives Congress (AP C) has recorded a landmark Reconciliation between His Excellency the Executive Governor of Gombe state Alh. Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya and former Governor of the state Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

The reconciliatory meeting Chaired by the Chairman Caretaker Committee and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni with the party’s National Reconciliation Committee Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and member if the Committee, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

This Gombe state political gladiators were meeting for the first time after a political clash in the state last year.

“The successful reconciliation has further stamped the authority of the party in the state” Gov. said.

He expressed delight with the resolution of the differences between the two chieftains.

“The party will contiinue to explore and exploit ways of resolving differences among stakeholders amicably across the country for a united front ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am indeed very happy with this development and this style would be replicated to solve the problems in other states” he said.

The Chairman commended the National Reconciliation Committee under the able leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and the untiring commitment of its members to settling differences among the stakeholders.

He also commended Gov. Yahaya and Sen. Goje for placing the party interest and that of Gombe state over and above personal interests.

The Chairman Caretaker committee urged supporters of Yahaya and Goje to help cement the relationship.

“You should contribute to cementing a healthy relationship between the two leaders in the interest of the party” he charged.