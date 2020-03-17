The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee members are cutrrently meeting behind closed doors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Only moments ago, national Chairman of the party led others present into the national working committee hall.

Among early arrivals for the meeting are the Deputy NAtional Chairman South South, the new deputy national chairman South west Abiola Ajimobi and Suspended NAtional Chairman North West Inuwa Abdul Kadir.

In his opening remark, Oshiomhole acknowledged challenges within the system, but said they are not.

“We come from different background, but bonded by a shared vision of building a party that is pro- people. What binds the party together is more than the present crisis.

“We should re-examine ourselves, put on thinking caps and come up with ways to strengthen the party.

“Let’s put whatever happened behind us, and find time to generate ideas that will help the government in governance, something that concern Nigerians not individual interest,” Oshiomhole advised.