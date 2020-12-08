The National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday approved waivers for those who just joined or may be planning to join the party.

The waivers enable the affected persons to contest elective positions on the party’s platform without waiting for a particular number of years.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the committee’s meeting.

He said, “The second resolution is that NEC has approved the granting of waivers to persons who have recently joined the party members and those desirous of joining the party in the nearest future.

“By this, such new members will enjoy all the benefits and privileges accruable by virtue of their membership of the party.

“So, they will be able to contest for positions in the party. They will be able to contest elections without any requirement of being members for a number of years or period of time.”

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, recently joined the party from the Peoples Democratic Party while a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also returned to the party from PDP.