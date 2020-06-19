The National Vice Chairman (North-east) of the All Progressives Congress, Mustapha Salihu, has dissociated himself from a purported interim court order obtained by the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom ordering him (Salihu) to act as the national secretary of the party.

Mr mustapha Salihu insisted that he was not a party to the suit, saying that it was not in his character to play dirty politics, especially when the party is going through trying times.

A court order dated 16, of June 2020 obtained at the FCT High Court sitting at Maitama granted the interim order that Mr mustapha should act as national secretary pending “the decision of a validly convened National Executive Committee (NEC) or pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed, whichever comes first.”