National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with President Muhammadu Bubari in London.

The President is in the UK for medical check up.

The former Governor of Lagos has been out of the country for weeks.

It took the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwoolu to douse the rumour that he has died with a picture and at an event.

Also Read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/asiwaju-bola-tinubu-is-fine-hale-and-hearty-tunde-rahman/

Advertisement

The details of what both leaders discussed is unknown but sources say, the issue of the legality of the caretaker executive committee may have been the main topic.

We will update you on this as we get the information.