The Media office of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked the report by SaharaReporters claiming the former Lagos governor is hospitalised in the United States.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, the APC Stalwart is hale and hearty and has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

Although Mr Rahman acknowledged that the APC National leader is currently out of the country, he will be back shortly. He however wondered why anytime the APC stalwart travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick,

Mr Rahman said it is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

Read his full statement below

His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.

Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.

– Tunde Rahman

Media Adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu