The National convention of the All Progressives Congress has commenced with the movement of the motion for the adoption of the mode for it’s conduct at the Eagle Square in Abuja. The motion was moved following the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. The motion…...

The National convention of the All Progressives Congress has commenced with the movement of the motion for the adoption of the mode for it’s conduct at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The motion was moved following the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The motion which gives power to the commencement of the convention also calls for the election of New members of the National Working Committee of the party in accordance with its constitution.

This was followed by the motion for the dissolution of the National Working Committee.

Other motions moved to signal the commencement of the Convention include adoption of the Congresses held at the State leve and extension of the tenure caretaker committees in Ekiti State and the FCT.

The National Working Committee was thereafter dissolved.