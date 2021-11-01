APC must use its National Convention to demonstrate commitment to change Nigeria – DG PGF

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has said that the governing All Progressives Congress party must use it’s National Convention to demonstrate its commitment to change Nigeria.

Mr Lukman made the statement while reacting to the just concluded Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, He stated that the APC should prioritise infrastructure and developmental projects for Nigerians.

The APC chieftain says the commitment of political parties towards strengthening the current security structure through radical reforms should not be subject of speculation.

He advised that the ruling party take a cue from the PDP Convention, to outline the party’s manifesto and other viable documents.

Mr Lukman is of the opinion that issues of the unity of the country and responses to national security challenges should be priorities as the governing party is preparing for its National Convention.

He says how the APC want to continue with the task of responding to challenges of insecurity should be part of the agenda of the party’s National Convention, adding that this will assist the APC, it’s leaders and especially candidates for 2023 elections to mobilise Nigerians to vote the party.

Mr Lukman believes a major issue, which should unite all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, political and all other differences, is the issue of insecurity in the country.

While recognising that the issue of insecurity remained a major national challenge, he noted however that it is important that efforts to critically engage government to address the challenges should not be politicised.