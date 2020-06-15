The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the passing of Senator representing Lagos East, Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo.

The party in a statement issued on Monday by its Publicity Secreatry, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said though Senator Osinowo’s tenure was brief, the party appreciated his loyalty to the cause of the APC-led government.

The statement reads: “We join other Nigerians,the entire National Assembly, the good people of Lagos East in particular and Lagos State in general to mourn the passage of a democrat,who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State as a lawmaker in the House of Assembly and Nigeria as a Senator.

Residents of Lagos East mourn Senator Adebayo Osinowo "Pepperito" pic.twitter.com/yf70PtkoDC — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 15, 2020

“Though his tenure in the Senate was brief, our great party appreciates the loyalty of Senator Osinowo to the cause of the APC-led government.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, political associates in Lagos State and beyond, and the Senate for this irreparable loss and pray that the Almighty God grants the deceased peaceful and eternal rest.”

Fondly called “Pepperito” by friends and associates, he was a four-term member of the Lagos House of Assembly, where he represented Kosofe constituency. In the 9th Senate, Osinowo chaired the senate committee on commerce, industries and investment.