An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ondo State, Femi Meshe, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his birthday, calling him a rare mix of political wisdom, administrative skill, and compassionate leadership that is redefining governance in the Sunshine State.

In a public birthday message, Meshe emphasised that Governor Aiyedatiwa embodies a new generation of leaders who blend political insight with humility, strength with empathy, and clear vision with an understanding of the people’s needs.

Since taking office, Meshe noted, Governor Aiyedatiwa has provided steady guidance, reinforcing governance during critical times and restoring public trust through calm, inclusive, and purposeful leadership.

“Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is shaped by experience and destiny. He governs with compassion, courage, and a firm commitment to our collective progress. His leadership has instilled stability and renewed hope in our people,” Meshe stated.

Mr. Meshe highlighted the state’s advancements under Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, including improvements in infrastructure, workers’ welfare, education, healthcare, and security. He praised the governor’s effort in enhancing community connectivity through road projects and maintaining timely salary payments for workers, as well as strengthening local security in collaboration with federal and community stakeholders.

Describing Aiyedatiwa as a unifying force within the APC and beyond, Meshe noted his consultative approach has fostered loyalty and renewed faith in democracy. “In an era that demands strong yet compassionate leadership, Governor Aiyedatiwa serves as a bridge-builder across Ondo State’s diverse communities,” he added.

He remarked that the governor’s focus on continuity and people-centered policies has placed Ondo State on a path toward sustainable development and political harmony.

He concluded with heartfelt prayers for Aiyedatiwa, asking for divine strength, health, and wisdom as he leads the state.

“On this special day, I pray for God to endow Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa with unparalleled wisdom, courage, and grace in his leadership. May his tenure usher Ondo State into an era of lasting peace and prosperity,” Meshe expressed.

Mr. Meshe wished the governor continued success and impactful service, reaffirming the APC leaders’ unwavering support for his administration.