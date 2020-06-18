The All Progressives Congress has inaugurated the Edo State Governorship Primary Election and Appeal committees.

The inauguration ceremony happened on Thursday inside the APC National Executive Council hall at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Members of the committees were inaugurated by the National Working Committee backed acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta.

In his remarks, Mr. Eta announced that the party has commenced the process for the governorship election in Edo State with the screening exercise.

He named the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the chairman of the election committee which has Senator Ajibola Bashiru as its secretary, and five other members.

They are Abdullahi Abass, Ibrahim Sabo, Ocho Obioma, Amina Muhammed, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

According to the acting national chairman, the committee has a responsibility to ensure that the primary election in Edo State is successful.

Governor Uzodinma gave an assurance that his committee would do justice to the assignment given to them.

He decried that recent events have shown that some persons were out to destroy the party, but they would work hard to retain the governorship seat in Edo.