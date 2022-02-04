APC inaugurates 34 State chairmen amid unresolved factional crisis

The All Progressives Congress has inaugurated elected state chairmen in the 34 states of the country and the federal capital territory, Abuja.

However, Kano and Sokoto states chairmen were not inaugurated.

This is coming on the heels of preparation for the national convention which has been fixed for February 26th, even as the party has confirmed the convention date to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Making the announcement during inauguration, the secretary of the Caretaker Committee, James Akpanudoedehe said he has been directed to hand over their certificate of return to them