The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked the people of Ondo State for coming out en-masse to re-elect Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election.

The party thanked the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment, and general welfare of the state while adding it will continue to advocate for and support safe, free, and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail.

The APC particularly thanked President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the Party and Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for rallying its supporters, members, and leaders, particularly governors elected on its platform in total support of its governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The party in the statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said it recognised and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Ondo State APC Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, and the APC Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It added that governor Akeredolu’s re-election is indeed a testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation, and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party’s ranks in Ondo State and other chapters and the Party in general.