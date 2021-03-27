A group under the auspices of All Progressive Congress National Youth Rescue Mission has called for a thorough investigation into the killings of two persons in Jangebe community of Zamfara State.

The two persons were said to have been killed during a clash that erupted at a brief ceremony to reunite the kidnapped Jangebe School Girls with their families

The group is accusing the speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Mu’azu Magarya of masterminding the killings by directing his security details to shot at sight.

At a press conference in Gusau, the National Coordinator of the Forum, Bello Bakyasuwa issued a one week ultimatum to security agencies to commence investigation into the incident

The group is seeking justice for the family of the deceased and the injured.

According to the group, the Zamfara state government is yet to condole the affected families nor even issued a press release in that regard.

Responding to the allegation, the speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya said he narrowly escaped death in the hands of the youths and some angry parents of the abducted Jangebe School Girls

He noted that his official vehicle and that of some other commissioners were smashed and others sustained Injuries

Mu’azu Magarya described the allegation as false, baseless and untrue.

The speaker further warn against politicizing security issues by rising false allegations against the government and its agencies

On the alleged fifty seven million Naira some members APC offered to abductors of the Jangebe school girls not to release them from captivity , the group also issued another one week ultimatum to Abdullahi Shinkafi a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance who raised the allegation to release names of those involved in the act.

The All Progressive Congress National Youth Rescue Mission vowed to take legal action against him if he failed to expose those behind his allegations.

It would be recalled that at a brief ceremony to reunite the abducted Jangebe students with their families few days after they regained freedom from their abductors some youths stormed the hall pelting stones at everyone which eventually disrupted the event midway.