Nigerians have been asked to resist attempts by the opposition political parties to politicise issues of insecurity and bad economy the country is witnessing currently.’

Governors of the All Progressives Congress made the appeal in a New Year message signed by the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, on Friday in Abuja.

The governors agreed that ending insecurity will require strong national unity. They acknowledged and commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the leadership at national level.

However, while lamenting the effects of Covid-19 on the country’s economy and insecurity, and the PGF said these are issues that should not be politicised by Nigerians.

Advertisement

The statement read: “We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support our security forces in the effort to end insecurity in the country. Nigerians must resist all attempts to politicise insecurity. Ending insecurity will require strong national unity. We therefore wish to acknowledge and commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the leadership at national level, as well as ensuring that all arms of our security services are discharging their responsibilities. As Progressive Governors, we will continue to support the Federal Government and the security services.

“We hereby once more restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto. In 2021, we shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes that will consolidate development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration by all progressive states.

“The Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with all Nigerians on this festive season and reiterate our commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, development of our democratic institutions while putting in place genuine programmes to bring an end to Covid-19 pandemic, tackle insecurity, fight crime, destroy all vestiges of corruption and create jobs and opportunities for all Nigerians. This would remain the basis of our programmes for massive infrastructural projects that would stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.”

The governors promised to put in place genuine programmes to bring an end to Covid-19 pandemic, tackle insecurity, fight crime, destroy all vestiges of corruption and create jobs and opportunities for all Nigerians in the new year 2021.