Some state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Friday paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa to thank him for his intervention.

The visit is coming a day after the party held its National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

Members of the National Executuve Committee met on Thursday and dissloved the National Working Committee of the party.

They also set up caretaker committee that will oversee the affairs of the party pending its extra-ordinary convention.

The committee is headed by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni.

Reacting to reports, that some of the members of the dissolved National Working Committee might be headed to court, the governors insisted that the process convening the virtual meeting did not flout provisions in the

Party’s constitution.

They also said all decisions taken at the meeting are valid.