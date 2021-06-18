Governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to commence the process for the implementation of autonomy of the judiciary and state legislature as agreed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Committee and other stakeholders.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of APC Governors in Abuja, after a review and adoption of the recommendations of the Gov Aminu Tambuwal- led NGF Committee.

A statement signed by the chairman of the Forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi in Abuja, disclosed that consultations are to commence by the Attorneys-General of APC- controlled States with a view to providing the necessary legal framework for the implementation of the policy.

Bagudu noted in his statement that the Tambuwal-led NGF Committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of State Judiciary and Assemblies.

He declared the Committee jointly reached agreements on specific initiatives to be taken by State Governments to guarantee autonomy for State judiciary and assemblies.

He added that the meeting “endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.

“As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC controlled states, “appropriate consultations with Attorneys-General will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF Committee’s proposed recommendations.”