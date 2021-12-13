APC Governors greet Imo counterpart, Uzodimma at 63

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, on his 63rd birthday celebration.

The forum in a statement issued on Monday said it joins the governor, the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, to celebrate this special occasion with him and his family.

The statement partly reads: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE Hope Uzodinma, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Hope Uzodinma!,” the statement read.