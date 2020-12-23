The All Progressives Congress has expressed confidence that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last governorship election in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, will lose at the ongoing election petitions tribunal.

Jegede had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the results of the October 10 poll where Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The PDP candidate on Tuesday declared that he would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal and thereby sending Akeredolu out of government.

The state Director Media and Publicity of the APC, Mr Steve Otaloro, who reacted to Jegede’s comment, in Akure on Wednesday described it as laughable and a reflection of the embodiment of ignorance on the part of the PDP candidate.

Otaloro said Akeredolu won the election and that the result of the poll was the true position of acceptance of the governor and the APC by the people of the state.

He said, “The recent insinuation by Mr Eyitayo Jegede that he will reclaim the Ondo State governorship election mandate given to Governor Akeredolu at the election petition tribunal is laughable as it reflects the embodiment of ignorance on his part.

“In simple terms, the people of Ondo State have, freely, chosen between APC and other political parties in the state. Therefore, for Mr Jegede who was strongly rejected at the election to be hopeful of reclaiming the said mandate at a court of law is subject to wishful thinking.

“Mr Jegede and the PDP should continue to tell their fairy tales about how they wish the outcome of the tribunal verdict would be, but the good news is that they can not be the judge in their own case.”

The APC said it had absolute confidence in the judicial process, stressing that the members of the tribunal were people of integrity who will, dispassionately, dispense justice as it should be in tandem with the facts and figures before them.

“Mr Eyitayo Jegede knew he lost the election, but he is only trying to save face by going to court.

In doing that he premeditates to employ certain abracadabra of law to steal the people’s mandate from the rightful owner.

However, just as he failed at the poll, he will also fail at the tribunal.”